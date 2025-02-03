Trixie Stainless Steel Feeding Bowl - 0.75 l/ ø 17 cm

Durable stainless-steel food bowl for puppies, dogs, cats, or kittens.

Put the dog feed into the bowl! We have surely the right bowl for every type of feed, every dog, every taste. Here you can find the right product!

Made of stainless steel that you can clean in the dishwasher. These dishes are also suitable for bowl sets and dog bars.

Key Features:

Stainless steel

You can use for dry kibble, wet food, treats, or water

Dishwasher suitable

Suitable for bowl sets/dog bars