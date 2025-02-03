Trixie Bird Nesting Box - 18 × 24 × 15 cm

Nest Boxes for Garden Birds. Nest boxes are a great way to help out local wild birds.

Key Features:

Wood

Panel folds open for easy cleaning

For permanent fixing

In an environment shaped by humans, wild birds find few hiding places to bring up their young safely.

With our wooden nest boxes, you can create such safe nesting places in your garden.