Trixie Small Animal Mesh Harness & Lead Set - Guinea Pig

Please note that these items also come in various colours, one of which will be sent at random.

You and your small animal can explore surroundings together when out on a walk while also safely attached to a Trixie Harness with Leash. Key Features: Made of breathable mesh material & tape leash Soft harness with fully elasticated leash Comfortable to wear also due to soft padding Extra nylon strap with snap buckle for a good fit Fully adjustable at chest and belly Fast & easy to put on due to Velcro Stomach circum.: 18–25 cm Neck circum.: 13–17 cm Lead: 1.20 Please note that these items also come in various colours, one of which will be sent at random.

