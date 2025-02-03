Marketplace.
Trixie Natural Living Jesper Corner House - 21 x 10 x 15 cm

Trixie Natural Living Jesper Corner House - 21 x 10 x 15 cm

Trixie Natural Living Jesper Corner House - 21 x 10 x 15 cm
A wooden, animal friendly house made from natural wood's for Hamsters, Mice, Rabbits also other small animals.With a comfortable lying area on the roof made for your animal to rest on, which also offers space for up-jumping and climbing! This corner home can also be placed in any rodent cage.Key Features:Natural woodIdeal for hamsters, mice, rabbits and other small animalsLying area on the roofAnimal-friendlyFlat roof also offers space for up-jumpingIdeal for: Chinchillas, Guinea Pigs and other small animals!
