Trixie Natural Living Jesper Corner House - 21 x 10 x 15 cm

A wooden, animal friendly house made from natural wood's for Hamsters, Mice, Rabbits also other small animals.

With a comfortable lying area on the roof made for your animal to rest on, which also offers space for up-jumping and climbing! This corner home can also be placed in any rodent cage.

Key Features:

Natural wood

Ideal for hamsters, mice, rabbits and other small animals

Lying area on the roof

Animal-friendly

Flat roof also offers space for up-jumping

Ideal for: Chinchillas, Guinea Pigs and other small animals!