Trixie Natural Living Wooden Bridge - 22 x 10 cm

Made of interlocked natural wood segments. It offers room to climb or take shelter for small animals.

Small animals need safe retreat areas to hide in their enclosures.

Key Features:

Flexible

Bark wood

Create a comfortable home for your rabbit or small rodent with the right style of suitable enclosure furnishings.

Rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters and the like get ample opportunities to be active in their homes.