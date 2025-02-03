Trixie Steppe Rock Water & Food Bowl - 11 x 2.5 x 7 cm

Made from a polyester resin, which is safe for the use with food and water.

The natural look surely blends well with the rest of the terrarium, putting your reptile at ease.

Designed with interior steps, made especially for your pet to be able to reach their water and food more easily.

In addition, the bowl is particularly smooth in the interior so that it can be cleaned easy and quickly - ideal for terrarium hygiene, and ideal for the owner!

Key Features:

Polyester resin, material safe for the use with food and water

Interior steps to then reach water and food more easily

Looks natural

Smooth inside also makes it easy to clean

Decoration: Steppe Rock