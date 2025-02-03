Trixie Reptile Rainforest Water & Food Bowl - 10 x 2.5 x 7.5 cm

A food & water bowl are standard equipment when it comes to the care of reptiles and other terrarium animals.

The beautiful, natural design fits easily into any terrarium decoration and also meets all hygiene safety requirements.

Made of high-quality polyester resin and are therefore completely safe for all types of food.

In addition, the bowl is particularly smooth in the interior so that it can be cleaned easily and quickly - ideal for terrarium hygiene and also ideal for the owner!

A staircase integrated into the design ensures maximum safety if you want to supply insects or scorpions with drinking water - so even small terrarium animals always find safe access and cannot drown.

You can also use as a basin on the ground for your pet.

Key Features:

Polyester resin, material safe for the use with food

Interior steps to reach water and food more easily

Looks natural

Smooth inside makes it easy to clean