Trixie Denta Fun Ball - 5 cm

A fun toy for dogs while also cleaning their teeth and massaging their gums.

Thanks to the mint flavour, your dog will love to play with it for the taste whilst then giving your dog a nice, fresh breath!

Key Features:

Natural rubber

Mint flavour

Massages the gums

Playful dental care for dogs: Chewing on ropes and other specially-shaped toys supports mouth hygiene which then keeps your dog's breath fresh. Various nubs massage the gums and also help to clean teeth and inter-dental spaces.

Intensive chewing also encourages salivation to keep your dog's teeth healthy.