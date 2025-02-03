Trixie 4-Way Cat Flap Door - White

These cat flaps are made of ABS plastic (resistant to weather influences, high heat resistance, break-resistant, scratch-resistant). Flap, with surrounding TPR edge for protection against draughts, low-noise (previously with brush edge) and also with safety twist lock (previously slide bolt). Key Features: Plastic Transparent flap, silent action With 360° circumferential seal (TPR) and magnetic clasp With convenient screw top Minimum installation depth 5 mm 3 years guarantee Total Measurements: 20 x 22 (H) cm Cut Out Size: 15.9 x 16.8 cm Flap Size: 14 x 15.5 cm In or out? Cats often change their minds several times a day about where they want to be. You do not feel like opening the door for your pet all the time? Use one of our cat flap doors. With them, the cat can decide on her own, where she wants to be. There are different versions – for normal doors, glass doors, thin or thick doors or windows.

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)