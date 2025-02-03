MICROclimate Pulse B2 Digital Pulse Thermostat

Pulse B2 is a digitally controlled thermostat offering Microclimate's HD pulse technology. The software developed over years allows Microclimate thermostats to pulse extremely smoothly and accurately. This provides the ultimate temperature control for non light emitting heat sources.

Pulse B2 can control any type of non light emitting heat source such as ceramics, heatmats, panel heaters etc.

No minimum load is required for Microclimate Pulse thermostats.

Key Features:

600w Maximum Load

Pulse Heater control

Ultra fast fuse protection

Digital temperature control and processing

2.5m IP Rated waterproof sensor

Designed and Manufactured in the United Kingdom