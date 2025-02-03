MICROclimate Ministat 100 Digital On Off Thermostat

Compact, Mighty and packed full of digital technology. The Ministat has been a standard in the reptile industry for many years.

The Ministat ticks all the boxes as an affordale temperture control soloution for your reptile. On/Off temperature control can be used for all types of heaters due to the temperature swing either side of the set point but is best suited to non light emitting heat sources.

A recessed temperature control dial prevents any accidental changes to the set temperature so you can be certain that the temperature remains at the set point that you require.

No minimum load is required for Microclimate thermostats. The maximum load for the Ministat 100 is 100w.

Key Features:

100w Maximum Load

On Off Heater control

Digital temperature control and processing

2.5m IP Rated waterproof sensor

Designed and Manufactured in the United Kingdom