Marketplace.
MICROclimate Ministat 100 Digital On Off Thermostat

MICROclimate Ministat 100 Digital On Off Thermostat

No ratings yet

Write a review

£33.79

£33.79/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

MICROclimate Ministat 100 Digital On Off Thermostat
Compact, Mighty and packed full of digital technology. The Ministat has been a standard in the reptile industry for many years.The Ministat ticks all the boxes as an affordale temperture control soloution for your reptile. On/Off temperature control can be used for all types of heaters due to the temperature swing either side of the set point but is best suited to non light emitting heat sources.A recessed temperature control dial prevents any accidental changes to the set temperature so you can be certain that the temperature remains at the set point that you require.No minimum load is required for Microclimate thermostats. The maximum load for the Ministat 100 is 100w.Key Features:100w Maximum LoadOn Off Heater controlDigital temperature control and processing2.5m IP Rated waterproof sensorDesigned and Manufactured in the United Kingdom
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Smart Home

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here