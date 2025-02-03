Marketplace.
MICROclimate Pulse B2 HT Digital Pulse Thermostat

MICROclimate Pulse B2 HT Digital Pulse Thermostat

No ratings yet

Write a review

£55.49

£55.49/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

MICROclimate Pulse B2 HT Digital Pulse Thermostat
Pulse B2 HT is a digitally controlled thermostat offering Microclimate's HD pulse technology. The software developed over years allows Microclimate thermostats to pulse extremely smoothly and accurately. This provides the ultimate temperature control for non light emitting heat sources.For those reptiles that like it a little warmer the High Temperature version of the Pulse B2 is ideal.Pulse B2 HT can control any type of non light emitting heat source such as ceramics, heatmats, panel heaters etc.No minimum load is required for Microclimate Pulse thermostats.Key Features:600w Maximum LoadPulse Heater controlUltra fast fuse protectionDigital temperature control and processing2.5m IP Rated waterproof sensorDesigned and Manufactured in the United Kingdom
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Smart Home

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here