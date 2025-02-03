Zeus Nosh Flexible Chew Bone - Small, Bacon

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy







Designed specifically for teething puppies and moderate chewers. Combines durable nylon with flexible TPR. Strong enough to withstand the enthusiastic chewing of a puppy yet soft enough for puppies' sensitive gums. Key Features: For puppies and moderate chewers Made from durable nylon with flexible TPR Satisfies natural chewing instinct Helps prevent boredom and also destructive chewing Safe and durable but soft enough for puppies Long-lasting enjoyment Flavour throughout Provides long-lasting enjoyment, keeping your dog engaged and challenged with the added benefits of exercising jaw muscles and helping maintain oral hygiene.

