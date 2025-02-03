MICROclimate Dimmer B1 Digital Dimming Thermostat

Digitally controlled thermostat offering Microclimate's HD Dimming technology. The software developed over years allows Microclimate Dimmers to dim extremely smoothly. This aids in the least disruption for your animal and the ultimate in temperature control.

Dimmer B1 can control any type of heat source whether it be light emitting or non light emitting. The same precise temperature control will be maintained.

No minimum load is required for Microclimate Dimming thermostats. So the Dimmer B1 is a real all rounder when it comes to controlling your heating requirements.

Key Features:

600w Maximum Load

Dimming Heater control

Ultra fast fuse protection

Digital temperature control and processing

2.5m IP Rated waterproof sensor

Designed and Manufactured in the United Kingdom