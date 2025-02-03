Marketplace.
Joules Chesterfield Pet Bed - Small, Grey

Your four legged friend is tired. Because when you've been on your (four) feet all day, it's four times as tiring. So we've come up with a place for your companion to snuggle, feel safe and recharge those batteries. Say hello to our Chesterfield Pet Bed. Inspired by our best-selling Windsor Sofa (for humans).A deep luxury pet bed that provides the perfect snooze pad for your pet. These deep round beds offer a robust sleeping spot for dogs and cats.The Joules Chesterfield features a high back for comfort and security, with soft touch fabric. The best is thick padded throughout for extra warmth and comfort, and also includes a non-slip base so you can locate wherever is best in your home.Offering stylish design with Joules quality, the Chesterfield Pet Bed is a classic design re-imagined for your pet.Key Features:Soft touch fabricSuitable for cats, dogs or any other petRemovable interior cushion for easy cleaningNon slip base
