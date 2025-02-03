Zeus Nosh Strong Chew Bone - Small, Bacon

Designed specifically for active chewers.

Made of tough, durable nylon that satisfies a dog's natural chewing instinct while providing long-lasting enjoyment.

Key Features:

For active chewers

Made from 100% nylon

Satisfies natural chewing instinct

Helps prevent boredom and also destructive chewing

Safe and durable

Long-lasting enjoyment

Flavour throughout

Strong enough to withstand even the most enthusiastic of chewers.

Zeus NOSH STRONG will keep your dog engaged and challenged with the added benefits of exercising jaw muscles and also helping to maintain oral hygiene.