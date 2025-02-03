Exo Terra Snake Bedding 8.8L

A biodegradable reptile substrate made from sustainable untreated wood, is ideal for breeders and also professional reptile keepers. This Snake Bedding is dust-free and extremely soft. Perfect for even the most sensitive species and hatchlings. Its high absorption rate (3:1), combined with its fast drying properties, make this 100% natural bedding very low maintenance. Key Features: Dust-Free Extremely Soft Reduces Odour Highly Absorbent Directions for use: Ensure you disinfect and also dry the terrarium or breeding tub. Spread an even layer (minimum 2.5 cm /1”) on the bottom of the terrarium or tub. Spot clean the bedding on a daily basis, and also completely replace with new bedding every 8 weeks or when necessary. Note: We also recommend that you remove the reptiles from the bedding during feeding.

