Exo Terra Plantation Soil 8.8L Bag

A 100% natural, biodegradable terrarium substrate made from sustainable, ground coconut husk fiber grown on plantations in tropical Asia.

The unique hygroscopic properties of this ecological substrate regulate the terrarium's humidity in a natural way and is totally safe for frogs, salamanders and other burrowing or digging animals.

Adequate air humidity levels aid in shedding and help prevent respiratory infections. The Exo Terra Plantation Soil makes an ideal substrate to create natural planted terrarium set-ups for humidity-loving reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates.

Its water retention, natural rooting hormones and anti-fungal properties also promote plant growth in your terrarium.

Key Features:

Ideal for tropical terrarium set-ups

Controls air humidity levels naturally

Nutritional substrate for tropical plants

Made from a sustainable resource

Heat treated and reduces bad odours

Machine washed three times

Very resistant to mold and decay

Safely composted

Promotes the cultivation of healthy waste-reducing organisms

Plantation soil is ground, sieved, triple washed, machine dried and then heat-treated

The improved aeration also promotes the cultivation of healthy waste-reducing organisms keeping your terrarium fresh and clean.

Exo Terra Plantation Soil is triple machine washed to remove any residual salt content, then machine dried and heat-treated to reduce bacterial contamination. You can also use the Exo Terra Plantation Soil as an incubation medium because of its hygroscopic properties.

Exo Terra Coco Husk is absolutely non-toxic, free of chemicals & pesticides and can be safely composted in your garden.