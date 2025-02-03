Marketplace.
Exo Terra Plantation Soil 8.8L Bag

Exo Terra Plantation Soil 8.8L Bag

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Exo Terra Plantation Soil 8.8L Bag
A 100% natural, biodegradable terrarium substrate made from sustainable, ground coconut husk fiber grown on plantations in tropical Asia.The unique hygroscopic properties of this ecological substrate regulate the terrarium's humidity in a natural way and is totally safe for frogs, salamanders and other burrowing or digging animals.Adequate air humidity levels aid in shedding and help prevent respiratory infections. The Exo Terra Plantation Soil makes an ideal substrate to create natural planted terrarium set-ups for humidity-loving reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates.Its water retention, natural rooting hormones and anti-fungal properties also promote plant growth in your terrarium.Key Features:Ideal for tropical terrarium set-upsControls air humidity levels naturallyNutritional substrate for tropical plantsMade from a sustainable resourceHeat treated and reduces bad odoursMachine washed three timesVery resistant to mold and decaySafely compostedPromotes the cultivation of healthy waste-reducing organismsPlantation soil is ground, sieved, triple washed, machine dried and then heat-treatedThe improved aeration also promotes the cultivation of healthy waste-reducing organisms keeping your terrarium fresh and clean.Exo Terra Plantation Soil is triple machine washed to remove any residual salt content, then machine dried and heat-treated to reduce bacterial contamination. You can also use the Exo Terra Plantation Soil as an incubation medium because of its hygroscopic properties.Exo Terra Coco Husk is absolutely non-toxic, free of chemicals & pesticides and can be safely composted in your garden.
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here