Exo Terra 4.5kg Yellow Desert Sand

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The sand has been sifted to remove impurities and to obtain a homogenous sand grain size.

Exo Terra's Desert Terrarium Sand is natural real desert sand with no added dyes or chemicals.

Exo Terra's Desert Terrarium Sand is natural real desert sand with no added dyes or chemicals. The sand has been sifted to remove impurities and to obtain a homogenous sand grain size. Key Features : Natural desert sand, no added dyes or chemicals Creates a natural and attractive desert environment Excellent heat conductor Stimulates natural digging and burrowing behaviour Suitable as egg-laying substrate

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.