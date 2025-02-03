Skye & Murphy Superfood 65 Free Range Turkey Puppy - 2kg

Skye and Murphy Superfood 65 Free Range Turkey Puppy

Skye & Murphy is a superfood for dogs of all shapes, sizes, sensitivities and sensibilities produced right here in Great Britain. Made not only with British ingredients (and a pawful of love) but completely FREE of grain, it’s the #1 food for happy tummies and wagging tails! Grain is the most common allergen for canines, so we cut it out completely to deliver our dogs a mouth-watering meal they’re sure to enjoy. And available in a range of familiar yet fantastic flavours, this is the superfood for the fussiest of furry friends. Skye & Murphy is named in honour of the dutiful dogs of the HugglePets co-founders. For the Pickiest of Pups. Key Features & Benefits: 65% Total Turkey & Pork – With a minimum 35% freshly prepare Free Range Turkey. Superfood Blend – A blend of 5 carefully selected superfoods each with their own unique benefits. Naturally Occurring Collagen – Found in freshly prepared ingredients, Collagen helps to maintain healthy joints and skin for growing puppies Added Omega 3 Supplement – To help support a puppy’s cognitive and visual development.

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

65% Turkey & Pork (35% Freshly Prepared Free Range Turkey, 23% Dried Pork, 4.5% Turkey Fat, 2.5% Turkey Gravy), Sweet Potato, Beans, Beet Pulp, Dried Superfood Blend* (Including Parsley, Papaya, Nettle, Zucchini, Pumpkin), Omega 3 Supplement, Minerals, Fructooligosaccharides (FOS, 192 mg/kg), Mannanoligosaccharides (MOS, 48 mg/kg), Olive Extract (0.01%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)