Bucktons Premium Wild Bird Food 20kg

Bucktons Premium Wild Bird

Our Bucktons Premium Wild Bird Food is a no mess, wheat free high energy blend which will attract a wide range of popular garden birds.

Key Features:

- High in energy

- 100% natural no mess blend

- Enriched with Sunflower Hearts, Peanuts & Nyjer Seed

Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh clean water for drinking and bathing. Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant.

Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases.