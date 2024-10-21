Marketplace.
Bucktons Premium Wild Bird Food 20kg

Bucktons Premium Wild Bird
Our Bucktons Premium Wild Bird Food is a no mess, wheat free high energy blend which will attract a wide range of popular garden birds.Key Features:- High in energy- 100% natural no mess blend- Enriched with Sunflower Hearts, Peanuts & Nyjer SeedAlways ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh clean water for drinking and bathing. Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant.Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases.
High energy seed mix100% natural no mess blendAll year round nourishment
Pack size: 20kg

Ingredients

Maize Grits, Red Dari, Yellow Millet, Naked Oats, Red Millet, White Dari, Sunflower Hearts Chips, Canary Seed, Pinhead Oatmeal, Kibbled Peanuts, Hempseed, Japanese Millet, Safflower seed, Panicum Millet, Nyjer Seed

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

