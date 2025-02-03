Bucktons Millet Spray 15kg Bird Treat Food

Bucktons Millet Spray

A millet spray works as a great treat for small, tropical birds. They are high in vitamins, and will soon be eaten. Key Features: - Natural treat - High in vitamins - A treat for all small tropical birds Provide enough food for your bird each day and remember to remove any empty husks from the food bowls. Feed alongside a selection of fresh fruit, vegetable and cuttlebones. Clean water should be made available at all times and changed at least twice a day. Never place food or water directly under perches as this can lead to contamination. Food should be stored in a cool dry place away from pests and vermin. Wash your hand after handling birds and food.

Pack size: 15kg

Ingredients

Millet Sprays

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

N/A None

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)