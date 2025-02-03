Marketplace.
Bucktons Millet Spray 15kg Bird Treat Food

Bucktons Millet Spray 15kg Bird Treat Food

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Bucktons Millet Spray
A millet spray works as a great treat for small, tropical birds. They are high in vitamins, and will soon be eaten.Key Features:- Natural treat- High in vitamins- A treat for all small tropical birdsProvide enough food for your bird each day and remember to remove any empty husks from the food bowls. Feed alongside a selection of fresh fruit, vegetable and cuttlebones.Clean water should be made available at all times and changed at least twice a day.Never place food or water directly under perches as this can lead to contamination. Food should be stored in a cool dry place away from pests and vermin.Wash your hand after handling birds and food.
Natural treatHigh in vitaminsA treat for all small tropical birds
Pack size: 15kg

Ingredients

Millet Sprays

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

N/A None
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here