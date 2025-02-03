Trixie Small Animal Grass

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Directions: Simply water it and place in a light and warm area. At a height of 4-5cm you can offer it to your cat.

A great way of giving small pets the indispensable greens they need during the winter months when there is less available naturally.

A 'grow-your-own' seed with a special mixture of oats, wheat and barley. A great way of giving small pets the indispensable greens they need during the winter months when there is less available naturally. Key Features & Benefits: Gives small animals the indispensible green Special mixture of oats, wheat and barley Ideal for rabbits, small rodents and other small animals Complementary pet food of your pet Size: 100 g (approx.) Directions: Simply water it and place in a light and warm area. At a height of 4-5cm you can offer it to your cat.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.