Fluval Bug Bites Goldfish Granules 100g (5-7mm)

Fluval Bug Bites Goldfish Granules 100g

A complete fish food that features a unique insect-based formulation, enriched with multiple quality proteins and carbohydrates that are ideal for Goldfish. High in fibre, this formula will ensure proper process of food intake through the intestinal tract, supporting a healthier gut for this cold water species. Key Features & Benefits: Contains up to 40%, nutrient-rich Black Soldier Fly Larvae (#1 ingredient) High in multiple proteins Rich in Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin, scales and fins Fortified with essential vitamins, amino acids and minerals for a balanced daily diet Easily digestible Naturally palatable - a taste fish surely crave Slow sinking granule format (1.4-1.6mm) - great for fancy goldfish Sustainably processed in small batches for quality control and maximum freshness No artifical fillers, colors or perservatives Made in Canada Since the dawn of time, insects have been hunted by fish in the wild as they offer a widely available, nutrient-rich food source. This instinctive feeding habit is the foundation behind Bug Bites™, which are also formulated with Black Soldier Fly Larvae as the #1 ingredient. BUG BITES™ are more than just insects. We’ve also included other excellent protein sources like whole salmon, which is rich in Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin, scales, fins and colours. We’ve also added essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids and other trace nutrients that are vital to the health of your fish. We avoid artificial colours and preservatives to surely make BUG BITES™ a completely nutritious and balanced food.

Pack size: 100g

Ingredients

Dried black soldier fly larvae, salmon, fish protein concentrate, green peas, potato, wheat, dicalcium phosphate, calcium carbonate, DL-methionine, lecithin, choline chloride, L-lysine, vitamin E supplement, biotin, niacin, calcium L-ascorbyl-2-monophosphate, calendula, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin B12 supplement, beta-carotene, rosemary extract, riboflavin, copper sulfate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, thiamine mononitrate, inositol, folic acid, vitamin A supplement, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, vitamin D3 supplement

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)