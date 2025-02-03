Fluval Bug Bites Spirulina Flakes 45g

Marketplace.
Specifically formulated to address the natural, insect and plant-based feeding habits of fish.Provides essential nutrients vital to their growth and development.As the first ingredient in this diet, Spirulina is a high-quality plant protein offering powerful colour enhancement and healthy skin, scales and fins.This formula includes 6 types of vegetables to support the general health of your fish, whether they’re a carnivore, herbivore or omnivore.Key Features:Beneficial for all fishSpirulina #1 ingredient – World renowned Hawaiian-sourced plant protein super foodIncludes krill and shrimp added colour enhancementContains 37% crude protein from multiple quality sourcesAlso includes a powerful mix of vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients for a balanced daily dietEasily digestible flake format = less fish waste in the aquariumHighly palatable – a taste fish naturally craveProcessed in small batches for maximum quality control and freshnessNo artificial fillers or preservativesIt’s no secret… Most freshwater fish are omnivores and regularly feed on insects in the wild. However, not all insects are created equally when it comes to a fish’s diet.Bug Bites Flakes – formulated with sustainably harvested Black Soldier Fly Larvae (#1 ingredient across all formulas*), then raised on fruits and vegetables for exceptional “super food” nutrition.Feeding Instructions: Feed as much as fish can eat in two minutes, two or three times daily.We recommend that you test your water regularly to then avoid water quality problems caused by over-feeding.
Pack size: 45g

Ingredients

Spirulina, Mealworm meal, Dried black soldier fly larvae, Wheat, Potatoes, Fish protein concentrate, Brewers dried yeast, Krill, Shrimp meal, Dehydrated alfalfa meal, Dried kelp, Cauliflower, Spinach, Garlic, Salmon oil, Carrot, Calcium L-ascorbyl-2-monophosphate (source of vitamin C), Vitamin E supplement, Vitamin A supplement, Inositol, Niacin, d-Calcium pantothenate, Riboflavin, Pyridoxine hydrochloride, Folic Acid, Thiamine mononitrate, Biotin, Vitamin B12 supplement, Vitamin D3 supplement

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
