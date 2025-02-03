Fluval Bug Bites Bottom Feeder Granules 45g (1.4-2mm)

Fluval Bug Bites Bottom Feeder Granules 45g

A complete fish food that features a unique insect-based formulation, enriched with multiple quality proteins and carbohydrates that are ideal for Bottom Feeders. The formula incorporates a healthy mix of animal proteins and vegetables for all types of plecos and ancistrus. The high fibre contributes to the benefit of this species, avoids bloating and replicates the consumption of wood as part of the natural diet. Key Features & Benefits: Contains up to 40%, nutrient-rich Black Soldier Fly Larvae (#1 ingredient) High in multiple proteins (i.e. Whole Salmon - rich in Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin, scales and fins) Fiber-rich to mimic a bottom feeder's natural diet Fortified with essential vitamins, amino acids and minerals for a balanced daily diet Easily digestible Naturally palatable - a taste fish crave Sinking granule format (1.4-1.6mm) - ideal for bottom feeders Sustainably processed in small batches for quality control and maximum freshness No artifical fillers, colors or perservatives Made in Canada Since the dawn of time, insects have been hunted by fish in the wild as they offer a widely available, nutrient-rich food source. This instinctive feeding habit is the foundation behind Bug Bites™, which are also formulated with Black Soldier Fly Larvae as the #1 ingredient. BUG BITES™ are more than just insects. We’ve also included other excellent protein sources like whole salmon, which is rich in Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin, scales, fins and colours. We’ve also added essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids and other trace nutrients that are vital to the health of your fish. We avoid artificial colours and preservatives to surely make BUG BITES™ a completely nutritious and balanced food.

Pack size: 45g

Ingredients

Dried black soldier fly larvae, salmon, wheat, green peas, potato, dicalcium phosphate, alfalfa nutrient concentrate, calcium carbonate, DL-methionine, lecithin, choline chloride, L-lysine, vitamin E supplement, biotin, niacin, calcium L-ascorbyl-2 monophosphate, calendula, zinc oxide, manganous oxide, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin B12 supplement, beta-carotene, rosemary extract, riboflavin, copper sulfate, pyridoxine hydrochloride, thiamine mononitrate, inositol, folic acid, vitamin A supplement, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, vitamin D3 supplement

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

