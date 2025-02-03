Fluval Bug Bites Color Enhancing Flakes 45g

Specifically formulated to address the natural, insect-based feeding habits of fish. With added vitamins, minerals and other trace nutrients important to their health and vitality. Suitable as a complement to all Bug Bites formulas or as a daily diet on its own, Colour Enhancing Flakes are rich in shrimp meal, which is a good source of astaxanthin – a natural pigment booster in tropical fish. Key Features: Black Soldier Fly larvae #1 ingredient – sustainably raised on fruits and vegetables for better quality nutrition Contains up to 46% crude protein from multiple quality sources A rich source of Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids for healthy skin, scales, fins and colours Also includes a powerful mix of vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients for a balanced daily diet Easily digestible flake format = less fish waste in the aquarium Highly palatable – a taste fish naturally crave Processed in small batches for maximum quality control and freshness No artificial fillers or preservatives It’s no secret… Most freshwater fish are omnivores and regularly feed on insects in the wild. However, not all insects are created equally when it comes to a fish’s diet. Bug Bites Flakes – formulated with sustainably harvested Black Soldier Fly Larvae (#1 ingredient across all formulas*), raised on fruits and vegetables for exceptional “super food” nutrition. Feeding Instructions: Feed as much as fish can eat in two minutes, two or three times daily. We recommend that you test your water regularly to then avoid water quality problems caused by over-feeding.

Pack size: 45g

Ingredients

Dried black soldier fly larvae, Herring meal, Wheat flour, Corn, Rice flour, Dried kelp, Salmon oil, Whole peas, Brewers dried yeast, Apple pomace, Lignocellulose (binder), Betaine anhydrous, Marigold extract, L-lysine, DL-methionine, Yeast extract, Choline chloride, Calcium L-ascorbyl-2-monophosphate (source of vitamin C), Vitamin E supplement, Ferrous sulfate, L-carnitine, Mixed tocopherols (preservative), Haematococcus algae meal (color), Rosemary extract, Zinc oxide, Manganous oxide, Vitamin A supplement, Copper sulfate, Calcium iodate, Vitamin D3 supplement

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

