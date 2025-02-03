Fluval Bug Bites Colour Enhancing Granules 125g (0.7-1mm)

Fluval Bug Bites Colour Enhancing Granules 125g

Insects are hunted by fish in the wild as they offer a widely available food source.

The instinctive feeding habit is the foundation behind Bug Bites, formulated with nutrient-rich insect larvae and enriched with multiple quality proteins, vitamins, minerals and trace elements.

Key Features & Benefits:

Contains up to 45%, nutrient-rich Black Soldier Fly Larvae (#1 ingredient)

High in multiple proteins (i.e. Whole Salmon - rich in Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin, scales and fins)

Fortified with essential vitamins, amino acids and minerals for a balanced daily diet

Easily digestible

Naturally palatable - a taste fish crave

Slow sinking micro granule format (0.7-1mm) - all fish can feed at their preferred depth

Sustainably processed in small batches for quality control and maximum freshness

No artificial fillers, colors or preservatives

Made in Canada

BUG BITES™ are more than just insects. We’ve also included other excellent protein sources like whole salmon, which is rich in Omega 3 and 6 for healthy skin, scales, fins and colours.

We’ve also added essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids and other trace nutrients that are vital to the health of your fish. We avoid artificial colours and preservatives to surely make BUG BITES™ a completely nutritious and balanced food.