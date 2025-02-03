Fluval Bug Bites Algae Wafers 40g

Specifically formulated to address the natural, insect-based feeding habits of fish. With added vitamins, minerals and other trace nutrients important to their health and vitality.

Ideal for all bottom feeders (plecos, ancistrus, loaches, corydoras cats, etc.), this formula includes nutrient-rich spirulina and kelp, in addition to quality insect protein for increased digestibility and optimal fish condition, growth and colouration.

The durable food format provides your bottom dwellers the time they need to leisurely grind away at their food.

Key Features:

Black Soldier Fly larvae – sustainably raised on fruits and vegetables for better quality nutrition

Fortified with Hawaiian-spirulina and kelp -for superior plant protein

Contains 43.5% crude protein from multiple quality sources

A rich source of Omega 3 & 9 fatty acids for healthy skin, scales, fins and colours

Also includes a powerful mix of vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients for a balanced daily diet

Highly palatable – a taste fish naturally crave

Processed in small batches for maximum quality control and freshness

Long lasting format

No artificial fillers or preservatives

It’s no secret… Most freshwater fish are omnivores and regularly feed on insects in the wild. However, not all insects are created equally when it comes to a fish’s diet.

Bug Bites Flakes – formulated with sustainably harvested Black Soldier Fly Larvae (#1 ingredient across all formulas*), then raised on fruits and vegetables for exceptional “super food” nutrition.

Feeding Instructions: Feed as much as fish can eat in two minutes, two or three times daily.

We recommend that you test your water regularly to then avoid water quality problems caused by over-feeding.