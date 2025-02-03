Fluval Bug Bites Tropical Flakes 90g

Specifically formulated to address the natural, insect-based feeding habits of fish. With added vitamins, minerals and other trace nutrients important to their health and vitality. The first two ingredients in this formula include high quality protein sources that then stimulate a strong feeding response in fish. It will also provide a complete amino acid profile that are essential to their growth and condition. Key Features: Black Soldier Fly larvae #1 ingredient – sustainably raised on fruits and vegetables for better quality nutrition Contains 46% crude protein from multiple quality sources A rich source of Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids for healthy skin, scales, fins and colours Includes a powerful mix of vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients for a balanced daily diet Easily digestible flake format = less fish waste in the aquarium Highly palatable – a taste fish naturally crave Processed in small batches for maximum quality control and freshness No artificial fillers or preservatives It's no secret... Most freshwater fish are omnivores and regularly feed on insects in the wild. However, not all insects are created equally when it comes to a fish’s diet. Bug Bites Flakes are formulated with sustainably harvested Black Soldier Fly Larvae (#1 ingredient across all formulas*), which are raised on fruits and vegetables for exceptional “super food” nutrition. Feeding Instructions: Feed as much as fish can eat in two minutes, two or three times daily. We recommend that you test your water regularly to then avoid water quality problems caused by over-feeding.

Pack size: 90g

Ingredients

Dried black soldier fly larvae, Herring meal, Potatoes, Wheat germ meal, Wheat flour, Fish protein concentrate, Salmon oil, Dried kelp, Whole peas, Brewers dried yeast, Betaine anhydrous, L-lysine, DL-methionine, Yeast extract, Choline chloride, Calcium L-ascorbyl-2-monophosphate (source of vitamin C), Vitamin E supplement, Ferrous sulfate, L-carnitine, Mixed tocopherols (preservative), Rosemary extract, Zinc oxide, Manganous oxide, Vitamin A supplement, Copper sulfate, Calcium iodate, Vitamin D3 supplement

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)