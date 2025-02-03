Marketplace.
King British Tubifex Treats 35g

A delicious, natural treat for all aquarium fish, turtles and terrapins.King British Tubifex Treats are suitable for all aquarium fish, turtles and terrapins.Freeze–dried to retain natural flavour and nutrients.The dried worms are pressed into easy to handle cubes, making them easier to feed to your fish.Tubifex is the type of food that a fish would choose to eat in the wild, and provides a welcome treat and protein–rich nutritional supplement to any fish.Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives.Proud sponsors of the National Turtle SanctuaryHow to use:Feeding guide: Feed sparingly 2–3 times per week, as a complementary pet food, in addition to your usual King British complete food.Do not overfeed and remove any uneaten food.Health & Safety:Storage: Do not store above 25°C. Use within 6 months of opening.Dispose of any unused product in the domestic rubbish.Empty pots can be recycled.
Pack size: 35g

Ingredients

Tubifex sp.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
