Marketplace.
Zeus BetterBones Large Rolls - Lamb & Mint

Zeus BetterBones Large Rolls - Lamb & Mint

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.39

£7.39/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Zeus BetterBones Large Rolls - Lamb & Mint
The Better Bones range are safe to chew, easy to digest and help maintain healthy teeth and gums.Made from real chicken and easily digestible ingredients, these rawhide free soft treats provide pet parents with a healthy alternative for their dogs.Combining irresistible, mouth-watering flavours with chewy goodness, these provide hours of fun while satisfying your dog's natural chewing instinct and promoting good oral hygiene.Key Features:Chewy, pliable and extremely palatableRawhide-freeEasy to digestHelps maintain oral hygieneMinimum 10% proteinNo added saltMade in Thailand
Pack size: 152g

Ingredients

Tapioca Starch, Chicken Fillet (31%), Glycerine, Sorbitol Liquid, Isolated Soy Protein, Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Xanthan Gum, Lamb Flavour (0.1%), Calcium Carbonate, Cellulose, Mint Powder (0.03%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here