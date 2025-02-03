Zeus BetterBones Large Rolls - Chicken

The Better Bones range are safe to chew, easy to digest and help maintain healthy teeth and gums. Made from real chicken and easily digestible ingredients, these rawhide free soft treats provide pet parents with a healthy alternative for their dogs. Combining irresistible, mouth-watering flavours with chewy goodness, these provide hours of fun while satisfying your dog's natural chewing instinct and promoting good oral hygiene. Key Features: Chewy, pliable and extremely palatable Rawhide-free Easy to digest Helps maintain oral hygiene Minimum 10% protein No added salt Made in Thailand

Pack size: 152g

Ingredients

Tapioca Starch, Chicken Fillet (31%), Glycerine, Sorbitol Liquid, Isolated Soy Protein, Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Xanthan Gum, Chicken Flavour (1%), Calcium Carbonate, Cellulose, Thyme (0.01%), Rosemary (0.01%), Citric Acid

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)