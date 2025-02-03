King British Variety Treats 40g

King British Variety Treats are fun and healthy treats suitable for all tropical, coldwater or marine fish. We happily give our pet dogs, cats, rabbits, or hamsters treats, and it should be no surprise that our fish will also react well to treats! The treats are compressed discs of food that will stick to the glass of your aquarium and attract the fish to feed. Children will love the spectacular "feeding frenzy" which can ensue, which will often bring even the shyest fish to the front of the tank. How to use: Feed sparingly 2 to 3 times per week as a complementary treat to other King British complete fish foods. Each tablet, which will dissolve slowly within a few minutes of entering the water, is sufficient for approximately 20 medium sized fish. The fish treat tablets can be stuck onto the inside of the aquarium glass so that you can watch your fish feeding. Health & Safety: Storage: Do not store above 25 degrees centigrade.

Pack size: 40g

Ingredients

Fish and fish derivatives, Minerals, Cereals, Yeasts, Derivatives of vegetable origin, Molluscs and crustaceans, Vegetables, Algae

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)