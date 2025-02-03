Beaphar Catnip Bits

Beaphar Catnip Bits are delicious, healthy treats for cats. The bits are small and cushion-shaped with a crunchy exterior. Each Beaphar Catnip Bit is filled with tasty catnip paste to provide your cat with an exciting and irresistible treat.

Beaphar Catnip Bits contain natural ingredients which may lead to small colour variations, and are packed in re-sealable pouches to keep the treats fresh for your cat.

Key Features:

Delicious, healthy treat for cats

Each treat contains catnip paste

Irresistible to cats

Suitable for all breeds of cat

Each pack contains 75 treats