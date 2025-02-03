Beaphar Cat Hairball Malt Bits 35g

Marketplace.
Beaphar Malt Bits are delicious, healthy treats for cats. The bits are small and cushion-shaped with a crunchy exterior. Each Beaphar Malt Bit is filled with tasty malt hairball paste to help ensure the smooth, natural passage of ingested hair through your cat’s intestines.Beaphar Malt Bits contain natural ingredients which may lead to small colour variations, and are packed in re-sealable pouches to keep the bits fresh and tasty for your cat.Suitable for all breeds of cat.Key Features:Delicious, healthy treat for catsHelps to ensure the smooth, natural passage of ingested hair through your cat’s intestinesEach treat contains malt hairball pasteSuitable for all breeds of catEach pack contains 75 treats
Pack size: 35g

Ingredients

Cereals, Milk and milk derivatives, Oils and fats, Derivatives of vegetable origin, Minerals, Yeasts, Fish and fish derivatives, Meat and animal derivatives

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listingMay Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing
