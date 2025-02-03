Beaphar Herbal Calming Cat Treats – 35g

Beaphar Calming Cat Treats are delicious meaty treats, formulated to reduce general feelings of anxiety in cats during stressful times. Cats can be especially sensitive to changes in their environment, which can lead to problem behaviour and health complications. These natural alternatives to pharmaceuticals promote relaxation and relieve anxiety during stressful situations. Key Features: Natural calming effect: Beaphar herbal calming treats for cats contains the natural herb valerian, which is known for its calming properties Contain valerian, hop flowers, and melissa: these natural alternatives to pharmaceuticals promote relaxation and restore calm during stressful situations Helps to reduce the symptoms of distress and unwanted behaviour: including scratching, constant meowing or barking, spraying and destructive behaviour Delicious meaty flavour Resealable 35g bag: helps keep treats fresh.

Pack size: 35g

Ingredients

Cereals, Milk and milk derivatives, Derivatives of vegetable origin (Melissa officinalis 5%, Hop blossoms 1%, Valerian extract 0.1%), Oils and fats (Chicken fat 3.5%), Minerals, Yeasts, Fish and fish derivatives, Meat and animal derivatives

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

