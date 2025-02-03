Prestige Aerolift Non-Stick Roasting & Baking Trays - 3 Pack

If you want to make a delicious Roast for friends or the whole family, you need to add the Prestige Aerolift Non-Stick Roasting & Baking Trays - 3 Pack to your collection! Our baking tray set is made up of a large oven tray, a medium roast & bake tray and a large roast & bake tray - perfect for cooking a Roast Dinner for Mother's Day, Easter, Christmas or every Sunday!

With high quality Non-Stick to allow easy cleaning in seconds, each Roasting Tray features our Aerolift cushioned base which allows the air to flow more evenly, therefore enabling better browning and even heat distribution. Each roasting tray has our superior non-stick on both the inside and outside of the tray for easy food release.

The baking trays also offer extra-large handles either side of the tray for maximum comfort and control and are also oven safe up to 240°C as well as refrigerator and freezer safe. Made from carbon steel for maximum durability, this set comes with a 5 year guarantee.

Set contents & sizes:

Large oven tray: 11"x15"

Medium roast & bake tray: 9" x 13"

Large roast & bake tray: 10" x 14"