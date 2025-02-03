Marketplace.
image 1 of LocknLock Classic Food Container Reusable Round Kitchen Storage Box - 700 ml

LocknLock Classic Food Container Reusable Round Kitchen Storage Box - 700 ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Meyer Group Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

LocknLock Classic Food Container Reusable Round Kitchen Storage Box - 700 ml
LocknLock Classic Plastic Container 700ml• Transparent, round design for quick identification of contents• Heat-resilient construction suitable for various storage conditions• Feather-light and manageable, weighing only 0.08kg• Optimal size with 10.1cm in height and depth, and 11.8cm in length and width• An essential for organized and tidy food storage
Sold by Meyer Group Ltd

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here