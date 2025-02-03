LocknLock Food Storage Containers | 6 Meal Prep Containers Reusable | Lunch Box

LocknLock 6 Food Containers

These multifunctional Lock and Lock storage containers are ideal for storing food, especially on the go, as lunch boxes or food prep containers! LocknLock is the UK’s most popular food storage container thanks to the reliability and durability of every lunch box set. These meal prep containers reusable are comprised of six different sized BPA free plastic food prep containers with lids – perfect for all of your storage needs. Each side of each meal prep container has a lock with an exceptional seal and is both air- and watertight. You can even stack the boxes to save space in your kitchen. These versatile food containers with lids are also dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe so you can reheat and freeze food easily.

Why choose the LocknLock Multifunctional 6 Food Prep Containers with Lids

Six different sized containers for easy storage solutions (1x rectangular 5.5ltr box with tray, 3x rectangular 800ml boxes, 2x rectangular 350ml boxes)

Side locks on each container provides air- and watertight storage

Extremely durable BPA free plastic

Stackable to maximise space

Dishwasher safe

Microwave & Freezer safe