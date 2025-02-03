Marketplace.
LocknLock Eco Food Container Set 1L Rectangular Lunch Storage Box - Pack of 3

Embrace a greener lifestyle with LocknLock's Eco Rectangular 1L Container Set. • Rectangular Shape: maximizes fridge and cabinet space, making it a smart choice for savvy organizers and eco-conscious consumers; • Modern Design: Provides ample space for your storage needs, whether it's keeping ingredients crisp or leftovers deliciously sealed; • Material: Plastic construction; • Generous Capacity: 1L Each; • Includes: 3-Piece Set.
