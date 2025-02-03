Marketplace.
image 1 of Prestige Nadiya Roast & Bake Tin in Teal Sturdy Non Stick Bakeware - 9 x 13"

Prestige Nadiya Roast & Bake Tin in Teal Sturdy Non Stick Bakeware - 9 x 13"

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Meyer Group Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Prestige Nadiya Roast & Bake Tin in Teal Sturdy Non Stick Bakeware - 9 x 13"
We've teamed up with Bake off Winner and TV chef Nadiya Hussain to bring you our cleverly designed carbon steel bakeware & ovenware range - combining beauty with practicality. Every item has been created to make baking easier and more fun. Using a raised pattern on the cooking surface not only looks beautiful but it also provides added benefits of improved air flow and release. The gold non-stick coating on our bakeware items is the secret to perfect and even baking, whilst the black non-stick coating on our ovenware pieces - like this 9" x 13" medium roast & bake tin - holds and transfers the heat evenly for perfect roasting & browning. With this bakeware range, your baking skills will reach a whole a new level!Reasons Nadiya LovesMade from heavy gauge steel that's durable yet lightweightBeautiful teal non-stick exteriorBlack non-stick PFOA-free interior prevents foods from sticking & holds heat for perfect roasting & browningFinished with rolled, anti-warp edgesTextured internal surface assists with airflow & food releaseFood releases with ease, and clean up is a breezeHandy internal measurements help you to match your recipe to the right tinEasy care: dishwasher safe, and oven safe up to 220C / 425F / Gas Mark 7Quality that's built to last - this durable roaster comes with a 10 year guarantee
Sold by Meyer Group Ltd

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here