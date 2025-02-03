Prestige Nadiya Roast & Bake Tin in Teal Sturdy Non Stick Bakeware - 9 x 13"

We've teamed up with Bake off Winner and TV chef Nadiya Hussain to bring you our cleverly designed carbon steel bakeware & ovenware range - combining beauty with practicality. Every item has been created to make baking easier and more fun. Using a raised pattern on the cooking surface not only looks beautiful but it also provides added benefits of improved air flow and release. The gold non-stick coating on our bakeware items is the secret to perfect and even baking, whilst the black non-stick coating on our ovenware pieces - like this 9" x 13" medium roast & bake tin - holds and transfers the heat evenly for perfect roasting & browning. With this bakeware range, your baking skills will reach a whole a new level!

Reasons Nadiya Loves

Made from heavy gauge steel that's durable yet lightweight

Beautiful teal non-stick exterior

Black non-stick PFOA-free interior prevents foods from sticking & holds heat for perfect roasting & browning

Finished with rolled, anti-warp edges

Textured internal surface assists with airflow & food release

Food releases with ease, and clean up is a breeze

Handy internal measurements help you to match your recipe to the right tin

Easy care: dishwasher safe, and oven safe up to 220C / 425F / Gas Mark 7

Quality that's built to last - this durable roaster comes with a 10 year guarantee