Prestige Eco Wok Pan Induction Plant Based Non Stick Stir Fry Cookware - 28cm

Prestige Eco 28cm Stir Fry Pan - good for us and even better for our environment Our most environmentally friendly range to hit the market yet. This Eco Stir Fry Pan combines the high sides of a wok with the generous base of a saute pan. It is both made from recycled materials and is itself recyclable, and contains a plant-based non-stick which is good for us and even better for our environment. In addition, we've partnered with charity Tree Aid and have committed to planting one tree for every pan that we sell. The pan is suitable for all types of hob, including induction, and is oven-safe up to 150°C/300°F/ Gas Mark 2, giving you the freedom to cook creatively - from hob to oven. The high-grade steel base ensures consistent heat distribution for energy-efficient cooking. As well as all this, cleanup is effortless as the pan is dishwasher safe. The cleverly designed soft-grip stay-cool handles give you a comfortable and confident grip. Prestige has been bringing high-quality cookware to British family kitchens for over 75 years. Saucepans, woks, frying pans, casserole dishes – you name it, we’ve got cookware and pan sets to suit every busy family’s cooking needs. Whether you're making a quick weeknight supper or a leisurely family roast, you won’t be disappointed with our range of excellent performing cookware. Product Details: World's friendliest 5-layer plant based non-stick Made from recycled aluminium and recyclable Soft grip stay-cool handles FSC certified packaging Steel induction base Oven safe Dishwasher safe 5-year guarantee Made in Italy

Sold by Meyer Group Ltd