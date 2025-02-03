Prestige Aerolift Baking Pan Set Non Stick Bakeware Sturdy Cake Tins - Pack of 4

The Prestige Aerolift Cake Tin Set is the perfect bakeware set for beginners as well as those with a passion for baking. Whether you’re making gooey chocolate brownies, creamy coffee cupcakes or a luscious lemon loaf, this four piece set of baking tins is ideal. This set of baking trays for oven includes: 1x springform cake tin, 1x large square cake tin, 1x 12 hole muffin tin and 1x loaf tin. Made from durable carbon steel, this Prestige pan set is designed to last for years to come. With excellent heat conduction and made from the toughest materials, you can always rely on your Prestige bakeware. This cake and brownie tin set features our revolutionary Aerolift technology. The Aerolift patterned base allows air to flow more evenly for optimal heat distribution and better browning so you get the perfect bake every time. The baking tray set features non stick technology which means no bake will be ruined by your cakes sticking to the pan which means an even easier clean up. The muffin tray, loaf pan and brownie tin also feature extra-large handles for maximum comfort and control when taking your bakes out of the oven. Each non stick pan is completely oven-, fridge- and freezer-safe so no matter whether you’re making a showstopping cheesecake or a batch of mouth-watering muffins, you can easily transfer your baking equipment. Our springform cake tins feature our easy release element meaning you can simply undo the clips and lift the tin away – ideal for layered and upside down cakes! Product Details:Baking Tin Set contains: 9” Springform 8” Square Cake Tin12 Hole Muffin Pan9” x 5” Loaf TinSuperior Non Stick TechnologyMade from robust carbon steelAerolift Technology for optimal heat distributionOven, fridge & freezer safeDishwasher safe5 year guarantee

Sold by Meyer Group Ltd