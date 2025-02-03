LocknLock Twist Food Container Reusable Round Kitchen Lunch Storage Box - 560 ml

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Experience the convenience of LocknLock Twist Round Container:- Lightweight at 0.06kg with dimensions that fit anywhere: 9.8cm depth/height, 11cm width/length.- Airtight twist lid for spill-proof confidence.- 560ml of storage efficiency.- Transparent for quick spotting of contents.- Must-have for any orderly kitchen or pantry.- Perfect for culinary enthusiasts.

Experience the convenience of LocknLock Twist Round Container:- Lightweight at 0.06kg with dimensions that fit anywhere: 9.8cm depth/height, 11cm width/length.- Airtight twist lid for spill-proof confidence.- 560ml of storage efficiency.- Transparent for quick spotting of contents.- Must-have for any orderly kitchen or pantry.- Perfect for culinary enthusiasts.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.