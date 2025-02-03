LocknLock Rectangular Food Containers with Lids, 3 x 1L

CONTAINER SET INCLUDES - 3 x 1 Litre LocknLock classic rectangular food storage containers made from clear BPA free plastic. Perfect for use as reusable meal prep containers

FOUR SIDED LOCKABLE LID - From the classic Locknlock range, these food containers have four sided lockable lids ensuring optimum reliability time after time

FRIDGE & FREEZER SAFE - Fridge and freezer safe, they're perfect for whether you need food on the go, or simply to organise your left overs

AIRTIGHT & WATERTIGHT - This 100% airtight leakproof food container set is also watertight, meaning that you can use with the confidence of no spills or leaks

MICROWAVE & DISHWASHER SAFE - Unlike most other plastic containers for food storage, this set is microwave safe making them ideal for meal prep and dishwasher safe meaning they're easy cleaning