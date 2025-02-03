Philips Series 5898/25 Shaver

The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, now cutting even more hair per stroke. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. 45 high-performance, self-sharpening, steel precision blades provide an efficient clean shave with 90,000 cutting actions per minute for a clean, comfortable finish. The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 250 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, to maintain consistent power, no matter the density of your beard. Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave. Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water. Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

Shave wet or dry Pop-up trimmer 60 minutes of cordless shaving

Sold by Mashco (Mashco Limited)