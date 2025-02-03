Philips Sonicare A3 HX9094/11 Premium All-in-One Brush Heads 4pk Black

The Philips Sonicare A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is the only one you need to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth & healthier gums. This brush head results in 20x more plaque removal, up to 100% stain reduction & up to 15x healthier gums in just 2 week. The Premium All-in-One brush head has precisely angled bristles which are engineered to maximize its plaque-removing potential. The curved profile helps bristles to go exactly where they need to. Through rigorous development we have created an all-in-one experience that delivers exceptional oral care. Gently brush away stains with triangular tips designed to remove stains more effectively than rounded bristles. The shape allows more contact with the surface of your teeth to remove stains effectively. The brush head’s extra-reach side bristles gently brush your gum line even when you are focusing on your teeth. The bristles also flex to help compensate for any excess pressure. Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean. This all-in-one brush head is the product of our most extensive research and development ever. We combined knowledge from dental professionals, experts in oral care, engineers and designers to bring this holistic brush head to life.

Triangular tips to remove stains Fits any Philips Sonicare toothbrush Automatically selects optimal mode

Sold by Mashco (Mashco Limited)