Philips MG9553/15 Series 9000 20-in-1 Multi Grooming Trimmer

This complete All-in-One trimmer offers 20 tools to perfectly complement your grooming routine. The durable trimmer is crafted to deliver a precise and powerful trim for face, hair, and body while OneBlade and its unique technology is ideal for styling and shaving any length of hair on face.

This multi-comb grooming set offers 27 length settings from 0.2 to 20 mm in up to 0.2 mm precision steps for an even trim on shorter and longer beard styles. For the perfect beard, edge your style precisely with OneBlade. The dual-sided blade shaves in either direction and protects your skin while shaving cheeks, chin, or neck.

This trimmer has intelligent BeardSense Technology, which scans the beard density 125x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to evenly trim dense, bushy, or longer beards.

The patented precision trimming comb included in the set offers 11 length settings between 1-3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it ideal to style the small details around your mouth.