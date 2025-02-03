Philips Sonicare 3000 HX3826/31 Cordless Power Flosser White

Enjoy an effortless thorough cleaning between your teeth to improve your gum health. Unique Quad Stream tip cleans more area with less effort for more effective flossing every time, giving you a complete mouth clean in just 60 seconds. The unique X-shaped Quad Stream tip separates the flow into 4 water jets, covering more area between the teeth and along the gum line for a faster and deeper clean without the hassle of string floss. Gentle pulses of water keep you going and guide you from tooth to tooth in Deep Clean mode; so you get it right every time. Choose the clean that suits your smile. Clean mode delivers continuous flow for effective everyday cleaning whilst deep Clean mode pulses for more thorough cleaning. Choose the right intensity for you from 3 levels for optimal comfort. Access those hard-to-reach areas with a nozzle that rotates 360 degrees. Contents: F1 Standard nozzle x 1 F3 Quad stream nozzle x 1 Travel bag x 1 USB Charging cable x 1 USB wall adaptor x 1

A whole mouth clean in just 60 seconds 2 flossing modes 250ml reservoir capacity

